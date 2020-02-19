DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cree were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,674 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,984 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,256 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $69.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CREE. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

