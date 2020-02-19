2,982 Shares in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,819 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,649,000.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 77.09%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $356,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,773. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.