DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $141,000 in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GDS by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 80,089 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in GDS by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after buying an additional 23,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 223,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GDS by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after buying an additional 193,578 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

