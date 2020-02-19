DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,354,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 499.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 12,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASR opened at $195.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.38. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a twelve month low of $137.06 and a twelve month high of $210.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

