DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $135,000 in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,992 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. KB Home has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of KB Home to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

