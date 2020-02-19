DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $133,000 Position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,786 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 70.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 129,855 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,848.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Pure Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSTG. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.74.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

