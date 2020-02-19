First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 8,271 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Radian Group worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,225,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,838,000 after acquiring an additional 437,975 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 37.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 280,045 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 229,979 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Radian Group by 29.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 138,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Radian Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $33.50 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.