$0.76 EPS Expected for TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TC Pipelines’ earnings. TC Pipelines reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Pipelines will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TC Pipelines.

TCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $40.00 price target on TC Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

TCP opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. TC Pipelines has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TC Pipelines in the third quarter worth $66,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Pipelines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 790,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 46,760 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TC Pipelines by 33.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TC Pipelines by 1.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TC Pipelines in the third quarter worth $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

