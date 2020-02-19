Brokerages Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Hyatt Hotels reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on H. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.47.

In other news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 912,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,574,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $88.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $91.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

