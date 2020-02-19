Medifast (MED) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Medifast (NYSE:MED) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Medifast to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE MED opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average is $101.17. Medifast has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $159.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Medifast alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 97.84%.

MED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Medifast from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medifast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.