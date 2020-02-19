SJW Group (SJW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SJW Group stock opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.01. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $59.10 and a 1-year high of $74.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

In other SJW Group news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $199,440. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

SJW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

