Astronics (ATROB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

ATROB opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $781.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. Astronics has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification systems, and other products.

