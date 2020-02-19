Astronics (ATROB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.
ATROB opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $781.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. Astronics has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $44.00.
Astronics Company Profile
