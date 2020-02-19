Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AERI. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.