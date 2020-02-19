Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Post $1.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to announce earnings per share of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.27. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.11. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,098,000 after acquiring an additional 379,881 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,069,000 after acquiring an additional 340,349 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,482,000 after acquiring an additional 286,314 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $16,442,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $10,649,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

