Cutera (CUTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Cutera to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. Cutera has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

