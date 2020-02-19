iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.66

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.66 and traded as high as $55.05. iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF shares last traded at $54.66, with a volume of 4,080 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.61.

About iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN)

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).

