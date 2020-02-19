NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. NuVasive reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NuVasive.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUVA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NuVasive from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Svb Leerink upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in NuVasive by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in NuVasive by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NuVasive by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $81.91.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

