Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Pacira Biosciences to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,251.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06. Pacira Biosciences has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $59,969.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $504,339.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,141 shares of company stock worth $1,303,022. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

