Upland Software (UPLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPLD shares. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

