ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.54

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.54 and traded as high as $19.95. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 137,500 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATA shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.51.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$1,066,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$533,282.50. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.64, for a total transaction of C$324,622.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $2,374,858.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

