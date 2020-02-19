Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.27

Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.27 and traded as high as $7.30. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 196,100 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRU shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $853.70 million and a P/E ratio of -165.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is -1,465.12%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

