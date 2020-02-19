Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.08

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.81. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 500,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. The stock has a market cap of $623.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.