Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.40

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.40 and traded as high as $34.00. Snc-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 401,800 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on SNC. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snc-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.65.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

