Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $120.68

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $120.68 and traded as high as $124.56. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at $124.50, with a volume of 1,366,500 shares changing hands.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$122.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$120.66. The company has a market cap of $88.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.88%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Donald Carty acquired 3,290 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$124.28 per share, with a total value of C$408,891.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at C$8,700,566.06. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.46, for a total transaction of C$1,003,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,879,540.23. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,784.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

