Power Financial (TSE:PWF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.86

Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.86 and traded as high as $36.35. Power Financial shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 2,937,000 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Power Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities cut shares of Power Financial from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Power Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 14.65, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.01.

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, and health insurance products, as well as wealth savings and income products, and specialty products. The company also provides financial products, including employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options and education services, fund management services, and investment and advisory services.

