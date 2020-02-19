Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.24

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.50. Sharp shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 2,233 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered Sharp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get Sharp alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.