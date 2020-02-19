Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.91

Shares of Hong Kong Television Network Ltd (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.91 and traded as high as $12.52. Hong Kong Television Network shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hong Kong Television Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Hong Kong Television Network Limited engages in multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, contents distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a ‘one-stop shop' platform, including entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services.

