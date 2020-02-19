RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.97

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $4.58. RTI Surgical shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 152,413 shares trading hands.

RTIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $326.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTI Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTI Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 3,089.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 242.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

About RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX)

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.