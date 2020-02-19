GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.29. GSE Systems shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 31,842 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of GSE Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GVP. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GSE Systems by 169.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GSE Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000.

About GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

