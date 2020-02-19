SIG (LON:SHI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $87.50

SIG plc (LON:SHI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.50 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 88.14 ($1.16), with a volume of 130141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.80 ($1.18).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHI. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on SIG from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SIG from GBX 122 ($1.60) to GBX 97 ($1.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.21) price objective on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SIG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 99.88 ($1.31).

Get SIG alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.95. The company has a market capitalization of $522.64 million and a PE ratio of 125.92.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.