Athene’s (ATH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.
ATH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Athene from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Athene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Athene to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.75.
Shares of Athene stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23. Athene has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In other Athene news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Athene by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Portland Ltd bought a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,163,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in Athene by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,896,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,206,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,937,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,349,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.
