Athene’s (ATH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Athene from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Athene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Athene to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.75.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of Athene stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23. Athene has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.50. Athene had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Athene will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athene news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Athene by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Portland Ltd bought a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,163,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in Athene by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,896,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,206,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,937,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,349,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.