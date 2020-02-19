Canopy Growth’s (CGC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a $35.00 target price on the marijuana producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight Capital lowered Canopy Growth to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,803,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $17,418,000 after acquiring an additional 316,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.