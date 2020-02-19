Turning Point Brands (TPB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $427.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.80. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $57.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

