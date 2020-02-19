Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Lowered to $141.00 at Deutsche Bank

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.37.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $120.61 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.01.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 370.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

