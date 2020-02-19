High Liner Foods (HLF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

HLF opened at C$8.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $283.42 million and a P/E ratio of 22.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.39. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$6.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

