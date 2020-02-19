A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $586.74

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $586.74 and traded as high as $608.00. A.G. Barr shares last traded at $578.00, with a volume of 143,494 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAG shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of A.G. Barr from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 575 ($7.56).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 575.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 585.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.13 million and a PE ratio of 20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

