Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,419.61

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,419.61 and traded as high as $1,646.14. Oxford Instruments shares last traded at $1,628.00, with a volume of 22,255 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXIG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.52) to GBX 1,462 ($19.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,596.17 ($21.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. The company has a market cap of $941.72 million and a PE ratio of 26.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,576.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,425.21.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

