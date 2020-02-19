Whitbread (LON:WTB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,451.96

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,451.96 and traded as high as $4,800.00. Whitbread shares last traded at $4,720.00, with a volume of 258,724 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTB. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Whitbread to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bernstein Bank raised Whitbread to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Whitbread to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,622.06 ($60.80).

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,618.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,456.62.

In other news, insider Louise Smalley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,768 ($62.72), for a total value of £143,040 ($188,161.01). Also, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total value of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

About Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

