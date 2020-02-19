Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) had its target price trimmed by Sidoti from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Sensient Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Sensient Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sensient Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sensient Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.50.

NYSE SXT opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

In related news, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

