Clarkson (LON:CKN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,713.48

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,713.48 and traded as high as $2,990.00. Clarkson shares last traded at $2,955.00, with a volume of 19,912 shares trading hands.

CKN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 2,963 ($38.98) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,988.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,718.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The company has a market cap of $885.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

