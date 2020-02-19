Tesco (LON:TSCO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $237.77

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $237.77 and traded as high as $258.80. Tesco shares last traded at $257.40, with a volume of 8,007,882 shares trading hands.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Tesco to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 289 ($3.80) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, December 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 289.45 ($3.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 250.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 238.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

