Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Lowered to $297.00 at Barclays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $304.00 to $297.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. DZ Bank restated a buy rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.45.

AAPL stock opened at $319.00 on Tuesday. Apple has a one year low of $169.49 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,421.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.67 and a 200-day moving average of $257.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

