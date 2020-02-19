Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Apple Price Target Lowered to $297.00 at Barclays
Apple Price Target Lowered to $297.00 at Barclays
Oxbridge Re Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Oxbridge Re Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Huntington Ingalls Industries Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup
Huntington Ingalls Industries Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup
Theralase Technologies Inc. Director Roger John Dumoulin-White Acquires 38,500 Shares of Stock
Theralase Technologies Inc. Director Roger John Dumoulin-White Acquires 38,500 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Russel Metals Inc Senior Officer Sells 1,366 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Russel Metals Inc Senior Officer Sells 1,366 Shares of Stock
Switch Price Target Raised to $20.00
Switch Price Target Raised to $20.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report