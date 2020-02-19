Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.