Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.57.

NYSE:HII opened at $237.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $196.26 and a one year high of $279.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

