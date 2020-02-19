Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Director Roger John Dumoulin-White Acquires 38,500 Shares of Stock

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Director Roger John Dumoulin-White bought 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$10,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,748,548.62.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Roger John Dumoulin-White bought 34,000 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$10,030.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Roger John Dumoulin-White bought 32,500 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$10,400.00.

Shares of CVE:TLT opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. Theralase Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 million and a PE ratio of -7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 19.66 and a quick ratio of 18.27.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to destroy various cancers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Anti-Cancer Therapy and Medical Laser Technology.

