Insider Selling: Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) Senior Officer Sells 1,366 Shares of Stock

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) Senior Officer Ryan Wallace Macdermid sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.86, for a total transaction of C$29,860.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,653.42.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.52. Russel Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$18.47 and a 1 year high of C$25.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RUS shares. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

