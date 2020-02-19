Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.20.

NYSE SWCH opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Switch has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 195.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 850,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 49,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $793,314.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,308,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,497,231.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,933 shares of company stock worth $4,865,456. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,251,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,444,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,508,000 after acquiring an additional 930,388 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,897,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,046,000 after acquiring an additional 335,503 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 11,858.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 229,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 227,088 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 224,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

