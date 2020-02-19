Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIC. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE SIC opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

In related news, insider Adam D. Wyden sold 2,579,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $22,566,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIC. American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,615,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 98,252 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at $3,190,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 39,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter.

