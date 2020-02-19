MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) Director Eric A. Koch Purchases 1,245 Shares

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) Director Eric A. Koch purchased 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $17,230.80.

Shares of MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSVB. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH by 142.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 45,671 shares during the period.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH Company Profile

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans.

