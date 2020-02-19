WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Securities raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.59.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $4,667,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

